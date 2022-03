The next round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will take place on Monday. This was announced by David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and chairman of the ruling Servant of the People faction of the parliament, Tass informs.

March 7, 2022, 12:12 3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks to take place on Poland-Belarus border

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The third round of these talks will take place on the Polish-Belarusian border—just like the previous one.

According to Arakhamia, the negotiations will get underway at 3pm local time.