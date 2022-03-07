Artsakhpress

"For the sake of resistant Artsakh." The "Social Work" master's program is in progress

On March 7, the regular course of the "Social Work" master program of the Armenian Educational Institution, co-financed by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh was held in Stepanakert's Mesrop Mashtots University.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: On this occasion Alek Baghdasaryan, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Institution, and Mira Antonyan, President of the Armenian Association of Social Workers of Armenia, visited the university.

The course is entitled "For the sake of Resistant Artsakh.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress, the member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Foundation, said: ''The Armenian Educational Institution carries out various activities in Artsakh and Armenia. And I am proud to be in Artsakh today and to see the results of the work done. I am grateful to the Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan and  Minister of Labour, Social and Migration Affairs of the Artsakh Republic,Armine Petrosyan for supporting the successful organization of the program in every possible way," Baghdasaryan said.

Mira Antonyan, the President of Armenian Association of Social workers, the association has gathered all the supporters of the program around  the same idea.

"We have opened the first social-psychological center in Martuni, and the next center will be opened in Martakert in June,''she said.

 




     

Politics

President Harutyunyan received philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan

On March 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist, member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Foundation Alek Baghdasaryan, the Preidential Office stated.

Local elections will be held in a number of Artsakh communities. CEC

On March 4, a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Artsakh was held.

Artsakh President congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory letter to Vahagn Khachaturyan on...

Rep. Ted Lieu condemns Sumgait and Baku pogroms

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu has condemned Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians in Sumgait (1988) and Baku (2000)...

Vahagn Khachaturyan elected President of Armenia

The Armenian Parliament elected today Vahagn Khachaturyan as the new President of Armenia.

Armenian PM congratulates Russian counterpart on birthday

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister...

President Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision on appointing...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

President Harutyunyan received philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan

On March 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist, member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Foundation Alek Baghdasaryan, the Preidential Office stated.

Berdashen ready to provide displaced compatriots with apartments. Head of Community

The population of the community of Berdashen of Artsakh’s Martuni region is mainly engaged in agriculture.

12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

12 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Devotion is immortality...Harut Petrosyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

President of Artsakh receives new Human Rights Defender of Armenia

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today new Human Rights Defender of Armenia...

15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

15 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Devotion is immortality....Aram Babayan

Many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland during the 44-day war in...

Military

Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire on regular basis

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has denied reports that its forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani combat positions in the eastern border section on Monday,

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues disinformation on border situation

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening, the units of...

Lt Gen. Kamo Kochunts named Acting Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

The First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts...

Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan relieved from duties

By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of...

General Staff of Ukraine: Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter in Donbas

Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down in the area of the operation...

Armenian Minister oF Defense departs for Russia

A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24,...

Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire regime. Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense...

Kiev Refuses Granting Access to Russia-Proposed Humanitarian Corridors
Russian delegation departs for Belarus for third round of talks with Ukraine
President Harutyunyan received philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan
Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire on regular basis
Oil price soars to highest level since 2008
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Photos

Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Girls
Girls' volleyball closed tournament held in Stepanakert
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Diaspora

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

International

Kiev Refuses Granting Access to Russia-Proposed Humanitarian Corridors

Russian delegation departs for Belarus for third round of talks with Ukraine

3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks to take place on Poland-Belarus border

Russia opens humanitarian corridors, holds fire for civilian evacuation in Ukraine

