On March 7, the regular course of the "Social Work" master program of the Armenian Educational Institution, co-financed by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh was held in Stepanakert's Mesrop Mashtots University.

March 7, 2022, 12:08 "For the sake of resistant Artsakh." The "Social Work" master's program is in progress

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: On this occasion Alek Baghdasaryan, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Institution, and Mira Antonyan, President of the Armenian Association of Social Workers of Armenia, visited the university.

The course is entitled "For the sake of Resistant Artsakh.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress, the member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Foundation, said: ''The Armenian Educational Institution carries out various activities in Artsakh and Armenia. And I am proud to be in Artsakh today and to see the results of the work done. I am grateful to the Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan and Minister of Labour, Social and Migration Affairs of the Artsakh Republic,Armine Petrosyan for supporting the successful organization of the program in every possible way," Baghdasaryan said.

Mira Antonyan, the President of Armenian Association of Social workers, the association has gathered all the supporters of the program around the same idea.

"We have opened the first social-psychological center in Martuni, and the next center will be opened in Martakert in June,''she said.