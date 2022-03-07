On March 5 and 6, within the framework of the "Let's Strengthen Together" program, the "Perspective" NGO organized trainings on "Media Literacy" and "Initiative" in Stepanakert.
Media Literacy Training organized in Stepanakert
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The trainings were conducted by specialists from Armenia.
"Our organization has plans to establish youth centers in Artsakh and work with young people.
The youth of Artsakh acquire new knowledge and skills with great interest, but the main problem is the lack of resources and opportunities," Tutkhalyan said.