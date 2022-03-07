On March 5 and 6, within the framework of the "Let's Strengthen Together" program, the "Perspective" NGO organized trainings on "Media Literacy" and "Initiative" in Stepanakert.

March 7, 2022, 12:17 Media Literacy Training organized in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The trainings were conducted by specialists from Armenia.

As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, during the trainings, the participants understood the importance of media influence, got acquainted with media factors influencing the security system, the peculiarities of detecting manipulation, as well as they touched upon the need to implement initiatives in Artsakh and to assess the resources and opportunities of young people. As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, during the trainings, the participants understood the importance of media influence, got acquainted with media factors influencing the security system, the peculiarities of detecting manipulation, as well as they touched upon the need to implement initiatives in Artsakh and to assess the resources and opportunities of young people.

The speaker Narek Tutkhalyan told us that he gladly accepted the invitation to hold a training in Artsakh, taking into account the current demand.

"Our organization has plans to establish youth centers in Artsakh and work with young people.

The youth of Artsakh acquire new knowledge and skills with great interest, but the main problem is the lack of resources and opportunities," Tutkhalyan said.