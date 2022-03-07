TikTok suspends live streaming, new content in Russia

TikTok suspends live streaming and new content adding to its video service, the social network said on Sunday in the statement posted on its website, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law," TikTok said. "Our in-app messaging service will not be affected," it noted.

"We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority," TikTok said.