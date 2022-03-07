Powerful explosion occurs in Luhansk

A powerful explosion took place in Luhansk city on Monday morning, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS:The explosion occurred at around 7am local time.

Eyewitnesses say that the Luhansk oil base is on fire—presumably as a result of this explosion.

"Ukrainian armed units have hit the Luhansk oil base. It was a strike of something powerful," Rodion Miroshnik, an adviser to the leader of the “Luhansk People's Republic,” wrote on Telegram.

"The fire can be seen from a great distance," he added.