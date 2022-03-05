The population of the community of Berdashen of Artsakh’s Martuni region is mainly engaged in agriculture.

March 5, 2022, 12:12 Berdashen ready to provide displaced compatriots with apartments. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Berdashen Armen Abalyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The community has big vineyards. The residents cultivate those gardens and make wine and vodka from the harvest. Poultry breeding is also developed in the community" said A. Abalyan.

The community has 1233 residents. After the war, six displaced families have settled in the village. We have about fifteen vacant houses in the housing stock, which we will gladly provide to our displaced compatriots,” he said.

“During the 44-day war the village was intensively being shelled, as a result of which a number of houses have been damaged.

Two houses have already been restored, and the reconstruction of one house will start soon. The roofs of about ten houses have also been changed.

The buildings of the community hall and the club operating in the community are in an emergency condition. We have a newly built first-aid station. We have a problem with drinking water supply. At the moment, a new artesian well is being built with the funding of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. The work will be completed in May of this year, "said the head of the community.

The head of the community noted that during the 44-Day Artsakh War 20 of the fellow-villagers sacrificed their lives for the defense of Homeland.