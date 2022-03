2207 | February 28, 2022 12:17 A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

2136 | February 28, 2022 15:58 Lt Gen. Kamo Kochunts named Acting Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

1835 | March 1, 2022 17:15 President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting

1823 | March 1, 2022 14:52 President of the Republic held a consultation on the state assistance program aimed at the fulfillment of credit obligations

1481 | March 1, 2022 11:34 US Congressman calls for unconditional release of remaining Armenian POWs and captured civilians

1407 | March 2, 2022 12:54 "National Instruments at School" lesson-concerts program being implemented in Artsakh secondary schools

1361 | March 2, 2022 16:12 The construction of a new residential district on Stepanakert's Tigran Mets Street underway

1265 | March 2, 2022 17:05 Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia