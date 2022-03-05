Local elections will be held in a number of Artsakh communities. CEC

On March 4, a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Artsakh was held.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The agenda of the meeting included one issue: Discussion of the issue of approving the schedule of main events for the preparation and holding of early elections for the head of the Berdashen community, members of the council of the communities of Norshen, Tsovategh, Sos, Varanda of the region of Martuni, members of the council of the Aknaberd community of the Shahumyan region of the Republic of Artsakh on April 10, 2022.