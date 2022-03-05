Macron discusses Ukraine situation with Scholz, Johnson, Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephonic conversation Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, news.am informs, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: In particular, Macron spoke about the military operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, and briefed his interlocutors on the results of his telephonic conversation Thursday with director general Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

All the interlocutors "welcomed the [French] President's proposal to take concrete steps to implement the IAEA recommendations to ensure the security of Ukraine's major nuclear facilities."

Also, Macron discussed separately with Scholz the EU summit scheduled for March 10 and 11 in Versailles, France. During that meeting, Macron plans to discuss the adaptation of European countries to the aftermath of the recent events in Ukraine.

In addition to the security of nuclear facilities, Macron discussed humanitarian issues with Zelenskyy, and promised that Paris will increase its respective assistance to Ukraine.