The United States will engage in meaningful diplomacy with Russia if Moscow shows willingness to do the same, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with the BBC.

March 5, 2022 US ready to engage in meaningful diplomacy with Russia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It depends entirely on President Putin and on Russia. If they show any signs of being willing to engage in meaningful diplomacy, of course, we’ll engage," he said, when asked about the prospects for resolving the situation around Ukraine diplomatically.

"We look to our Ukrainian partners too. They are talking to the Russians, but that’s not producing anything," Blinken added.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries announced sanctions on Russian individuals and entities.