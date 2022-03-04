Putin urges neighboring countries not to escalate and worsen relations with Russia

Russia will continue its development and strengthen the transport and logistics infrastructure across the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, news.am informs, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No matter how hard and difficult it is, we will definitely continue our development, we will strengthen the transport and logistics infrastructure throughout the country," the president said.

The President also called on the neighbouring countries not to escalate and worsen relations with Russia. "I want to highlight once again, we have no ill intentions towards our neighbors. And I would advise them not to escalate the situation, not to impose any restrictions, we fulfil all our obligations and will continue doing so," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, the withdrawal of foreign partners from joint projects with Russia is detrimental, but the set tasks will be fulfilled.