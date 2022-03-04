Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Devotion is immortality...Harut Petrosyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

Devotion is immortality...Harut Petrosyan

Devotion is immortality...Harut Petrosyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Harut Petrosyan is one of them. He would be 29 today. Harut Petrosyan was born on March 4, 1993 in Stepanakert. He studied at Stepanakert N 7 Secondary School after Yeghishe Charents.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"In 2011 he was drafted into the Artsakh Defense Army and demobilized in 2013 as a sergeant. Since 2019 he had worked in the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh. He was very organized, restrained and responsible servant. He was patriotic, honest and civilized.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէHarut was injured to the head by an explosive bullet․ My husband was martyred heroically on November 11 in the battles for the defense of Artsakh.

First he was fighting in Yeghnikner, then in Sghnakh," said Harut's widow Lilit.

"Harut is an ideal image of an Armenian man. I am raising the daughter of Harut's dreams, the dignified daughter of a hero father,"said Lilit.

Harut Petrosyan was posthumously awarded the Combat Cross Order of the 1st Degree and "For Courage" and "Combat Service" Medals.


     

Politics

Artsakh President congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory letter to Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of Armenia, the Artsakh President’s Office said.

All news from section

Rep. Ted Lieu condemns Sumgait and Baku pogroms

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu has condemned Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians in Sumgait (1988) and Baku (2000)...

Vahagn Khachaturyan elected President of Armenia

The Armenian Parliament elected today Vahagn Khachaturyan as the new President of Armenia.

Armenian PM congratulates Russian counterpart on birthday

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister...

President Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision on appointing...

President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council today,...

President of the Republic held a consultation on the state assistance program aimed at the fulfillment of credit obligations

On March 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

Economy

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of Yerevan on March 3 to discuss the expansion of trade relations between the two countries, Mehr news agency reported.

All news from section

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

Society

Devotion is immortality...Harut Petrosyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

All news from section

President of Artsakh receives new Human Rights Defender of Armenia

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today new Human Rights Defender of Armenia...

15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

15 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Devotion is immortality....Aram Babayan

Many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland during the 44-day war in...

26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

26 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

The construction of a new residential district on Stepanakert's Tigran Mets Street underway

The construction work of the 204-apartment residential district on Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert...

"National Instruments at School" lesson-concerts program being implemented in Artsakh secondary schools

The Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh will implement a program...

Military

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues disinformation on border situation

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening, the units of the Armenian armed forces had opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border does not correspond to reality.

All news from section

Lt Gen. Kamo Kochunts named Acting Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

The First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts...

Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan relieved from duties

By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of...

General Staff of Ukraine: Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter in Donbas

Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down in the area of the operation...

Armenian Minister oF Defense departs for Russia

A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24,...

Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire regime. Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation, claiming that on Wednesday...

Putin urges neighboring countries not to escalate and worsen relations with Russia
Devotion is immortality...Harut Petrosyan
President of Artsakh receives new Human Rights Defender of Armenia
15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
Google suspends online advertising sales in Russia
more news

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

All news from section

Photos

Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Girls
Girls' volleyball closed tournament held in Stepanakert
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

All news from section

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

All news from section

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Diaspora

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

All news from section

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

International

Putin urges neighboring countries not to escalate and worsen relations with Russia

All news from section

Google suspends online advertising sales in Russia

Coronavirus death toll over 6 mln globally

Fire in training center of Zaporozhye NPP extinguished

Most Read

month

week

day

Search