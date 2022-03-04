During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

March 4, 2022, 13:11 Devotion is immortality...Harut Petrosyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Harut Petrosyan is one of them. He would be 29 today. Harut Petrosyan was born on March 4, 1993 in Stepanakert. He studied at Stepanakert N 7 Secondary School after Yeghishe Charents.

"In 2011 he was drafted into the Artsakh Defense Army and demobilized in 2013 as a sergeant. Since 2019 he had worked in the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh. He was very organized, restrained and responsible servant. He was patriotic, honest and civilized.

Harut was injured to the head by an explosive bullet․ My husband was martyred heroically on November 11 in the battles for the defense of Artsakh.

First he was fighting in Yeghnikner, then in Sghnakh," said Harut's widow Lilit.

"Harut is an ideal image of an Armenian man. I am raising the daughter of Harut's dreams, the dignified daughter of a hero father,"said Lilit.

Harut Petrosyan was posthumously awarded the Combat Cross Order of the 1st Degree and "For Courage" and "Combat Service" Medals.