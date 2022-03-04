Google suspends online advertising sales in Russia

US-based Google has suspended search engine advertising sales on its platforms on the Russian territory, news.am informs, citing Reuters.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia," the company said. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate," Google added.

The ban applies to search, YouTube and third party publishing partners, Reuters reported.