The fire occurred in the training center building of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was extinguished, TASS reports citing Ukraine’s state service for emergency situation.

March 4, 2022, 12:20 Fire in training center of Zaporozhye NPP extinguished

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The fire in the training center of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar was eliminated at 06.20 am. There are no fatalities or injured persons”, the service said.