Macron speaks with Putin, and then with Zelenskyy

2109 | February 26, 2022 12:00 52 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

1956 | February 25, 2022 14:46 The construction of Martakert's N 1 secondary school is underway

1748 | February 25, 2022 17:10 Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for negotiating with Ukraine – Kremlin

1703 | February 25, 2022 17:00 Russian forces block Kiev from west

1404 | February 26, 2022 13:07 Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks

1398 | February 28, 2022 12:17 A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

1334 | February 28, 2022 15:58 Lt Gen. Kamo Kochunts named Acting Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

1315 | February 25, 2022 12:39 President Harutyunyan handed over the “Mesrop Mashtots” Order to Pastor of the Martakert region Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan