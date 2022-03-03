French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and then with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, news.am informs, citing AFP.
Macron speaks with Putin, and then with Zelenskyy
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and then with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, news.am informs, citing AFP.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory letter to Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of Armenia, the Artsakh President’s Office said.
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu has condemned Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians in Sumgait (1988) and Baku (2000)...
The Armenian Parliament elected today Vahagn Khachaturyan as the new President of Armenia.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister...
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision on appointing...
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council today,...
On March 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of Yerevan on March 3 to discuss the expansion of trade relations between the two countries, Mehr news agency reported.
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
Many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland during the 44-day war in Artsakh. Aram Babayan is one of them.
26 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
The construction work of the 204-apartment residential district on Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert...
The Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh will implement a program...
Many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland during the 44-day war in...
45 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
The blueprinting works of the Garden of Life – a park dedicated to the victims of the Artsakh war –...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening, the units of the Armenian armed forces had opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border does not correspond to reality.
The First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts...
By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of...
Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down in the area of the operation...
A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24,...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation, claiming that on Wednesday...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...
month
week
day