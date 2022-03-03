Russian athletes banned from participating in Beijing Paralympics

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has decided to decline Russian and Belarusian athlete entries for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games,Tass reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Wednesday, the IPC allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the Games in a neutral status. The decision was changed after a specially convened meeting of the IPC Board.

"In the last 12 hours an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open, for which I am grateful. They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Multiple NPCs, some of which have been contacted by their governments, teams and athletes, are threatening not to compete," IPC President Andrew Parson stated.

"Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable. First and foremost, we have a duty as part of the Paralympic mission, enshrined in the constitution, to guarantee and supervise the organization of successful Paralympic Games, to ensure that in sport practiced within the Paralympic Movement the spirit of fair play prevails, violence is banned, the health risk of the athletes is managed and fundamental ethical principles are upheld. With this in mind, and in order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus," the statement says.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee recommended that international sports federations should not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions due to the situation around Russia and Ukraine.