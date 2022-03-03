Russian servicemen have delivered more than 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of Ukraine from the Belgorod region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, Tass informs.

March 3, 2022, 15:00 Russia delivers 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian residents from Belgorod region

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Russian military delivered a shipment of humanitarian cargo from the Belgorod region to the territory of the Ukrainian settlements near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Kharkiv region. Humanitarian aid totaling over 30 tonnes has been delivered to Volchansk and Cossack Lopan from the neighboring Belgorod region at the request of the local population," the ministry specified.

According to the ministry, the cargo includes food products: cereals, canned meat and fish, confectionery and bakery products, sweets, bottled drinking water.

The security of the humanitarian convoy was provided by Russian military. The humanitarian cargo was handed over to residents of border settlements - women, children, elderly people.