March 3, 2022, 14:35 Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear Friends, I remember when I first put on my National Team jersey, this was in a friendly against Panama, and my first goal for my nation, in a World Cup qualifier against Estonia. I wanted to win every step of my career, no matter how difficult that would be.

It was an honor to play for my nation for the past 15 years and even more so of an honor to captain it for the last 6 years.

After 95 international caps, hard work, passion and unprecedented ups and downs along the journey representing my country on the field, I have taken the decision to retire from my international career with the Armenian National Team.

I came to this decision after my last game against Germany in November. I think it is the right time. I’ve given everything I can possibly give to my National Team.

For the coming years I will therefore be fully focused on my club career.

My soccer nest was woven in Armenia, my homeland, and I will forever be grateful to every single person who supported me, who coached me, who I played with and who contributed to my growth as a footballer and as a person.

Good luck to my national team!

Forever yours

Heno”, he said in a statement on social media.