Devotion is immortality....Aram Babayan

Many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland during the 44-day war in Artsakh. Aram Babayan is one of them.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aram Babayan was born in 1989 in the village of Avetaranots in the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh. He studied at the secondary school of the village. In 2007-2009 he performed his compulsory military service in Hadrut.

He got married and moved to the community of Berdzor’s Lernahovit. There he was engaged in cattle breeding; he built a house on his own. On September 27, 2020, he was transferred from the Berdzor military unit to Mount Ara.

He participated in the Varanda-Karakhambalu battles, after which he moved to the Gyumushaptu precinct and then to Amaras. He was shot dead by the enemy drone in Amaras on October 19. He is buried in the Stepanakert military pantheon, "Aram's sister Tamara told “Artsakhpress”.

Aram's widow, Hamest Manukyan, said that her husband was a person with high human qualities who did not spare his own life for the sake of the homeland and the security of the family.

"My husband was a positive, kind, willing, bright and noble person," said our interlocutor.

Aram Babayan has two children.

He was posthumously awarded the "For Courage" Medal.