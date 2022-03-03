The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening, the units of the Armenian armed forces had opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border does not correspond to reality.

March 3, 2022, 12:15 Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues disinformation on border situation

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement and added that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.