Armenian PM congratulates Russian counterpart on birthday

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, on his birthday, the PM’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday. Your rich experience of state activity, the inclination to record concrete results with the adoption of creative decisions have created a general deep respect to you.

I highly appreciate the relations of trust and mutual understanding between us, which contribute to enriching the multisectoral mutual partnership palette between our countries.

By using this occasion, I wish you and all your relatives and friends good health, success and welfare”, Pashinyan said in his letter.


     

President Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision on appointing...

President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council today,...

President of the Republic held a consultation on the state assistance program aimed at the fulfillment of credit obligations

On March 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh over phone

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel...

US Congressman calls for unconditional release of remaining Armenian POWs and captured civilians

US Congressman Adam Schiff issued a statement condemning Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians in Sumgait...

Azerbaijan continues its state-sponsored policy of aggression against Armenia and Artsakh – US Congressman

US Congressman Brad Sherman issued a statement commemorating Azerbaijan's massacre of Armenians in Sumgait...

Economy

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of Yerevan on March 3 to discuss the expansion of trade relations between the two countries, Mehr news agency reported.

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

Society

The construction of a new residential district on Stepanakert's Tigran Mets Street underway

The construction work of the 204-apartment residential district on Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert is underway.

"National Instruments at School" lesson-concerts program being implemented in Artsakh secondary schools

The Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh will implement a program...

Devotion is immortality....Garnik Antonyan

Many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland during the 44-day war in...

45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

45 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Blueprinting of Garden of Life commemorating Artsakh war victims to be completed in May

The blueprinting works of the Garden of Life – a park dedicated to the victims of the Artsakh war –...

Due to the 44-Day Artsakh War, 5869 buildings damaged in the capital and Askeran. Restoration works underway

Due to the 44-Day Artsakh War, 5309 buildings were damaged in the capital Stepanakert.

Machkalashen playground has been renovated

The playground in Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been renovated.

Military

Lt Gen. Kamo Kochunts named Acting Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

The First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts will be the acting Chief of General Staff, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan relieved from duties

By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of...

General Staff of Ukraine: Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter in Donbas

Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down in the area of the operation...

Armenian Minister oF Defense departs for Russia

A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24,...

Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire regime. Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation, claiming that on Wednesday...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Artsakh army positions

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation accusing the Artsakh Defense Army units...

Armenian PM congratulates Russian counterpart on birthday
NATO expansion is aimed at searching for enemy — Russian diplomat
West itself rejected dialogue on establishing new security architecture, says Lavrov
China to not join sanctions against Russia
EU cuts off seven major Russian banks from SWIFT
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Photos

Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Girls
Girls' volleyball closed tournament held in Stepanakert
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of 'unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector'

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

"Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

Sport

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of 'Kings of Russian Real Estate'

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

International

NATO expansion is aimed at searching for enemy — Russian diplomat

West itself rejected dialogue on establishing new security architecture, says Lavrov

China to not join sanctions against Russia

EU cuts off seven major Russian banks from SWIFT

