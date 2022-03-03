Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, on his birthday, the PM’s Office said.

March 3, 2022, 11:12 Armenian PM congratulates Russian counterpart on birthday

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday. Your rich experience of state activity, the inclination to record concrete results with the adoption of creative decisions have created a general deep respect to you.

I highly appreciate the relations of trust and mutual understanding between us, which contribute to enriching the multisectoral mutual partnership palette between our countries.

By using this occasion, I wish you and all your relatives and friends good health, success and welfare”, Pashinyan said in his letter.