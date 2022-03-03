Western countries refused to discuss the establishment of a new European security architecture with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

March 3, 2022, 09:59 West itself rejected dialogue on establishing new security architecture, says Lavrov

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The West refused to cooperate with us on establishing a new European security architecture," Lavrov stressed.

However, the minister pointed out that "Russia has got many friends, and it is impossible to isolate it."

Moscow’s reaction to Washington’s response on security guarantees published on February 17 underscored that the US provided no response to Russia’s proposal to bring back nuclear weapons to its soil, but just agreed to deal with the issue of non-strategic nuclear weapons without taking into account the specifics of its location.