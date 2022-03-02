Second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to take place later on March 2

The new meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will take place Wednesday evening in the same membership as before, as Tass informs, Alexey Arestovich, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office said.
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision on appointing Lernik Hovhannisyan Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council today,...
On March 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel...
US Congressman Adam Schiff issued a statement condemning Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians in Sumgait...
US Congressman Brad Sherman issued a statement commemorating Azerbaijan's massacre of Armenians in Sumgait...
US Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. honored the memory of the victims of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09 per barrel as of 05:46 Moscow time on Wednesday, Tass informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh will implement a program of lesson-concerts "National Instruments at School" in the secondary schools of the Republic of Artsakh.
Many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland during the 44-day war in...
45 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
The blueprinting works of the Garden of Life – a park dedicated to the victims of the Artsakh war –...
Due to the 44-Day Artsakh War, 5309 buildings were damaged in the capital Stepanakert.
The playground in Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been renovated.
The students of Edmon Barseghyan secondary school of Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh, always keep the...
The First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts will be the acting Chief of General Staff, the Ministry of Defense reported.
By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of...
Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down in the area of the operation...
A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24,...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation, claiming that on Wednesday...
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation accusing the Artsakh Defense Army units...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...
