Second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to take place later on March 2

The new meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will take place Wednesday evening in the same membership as before, as Tass informs, Alexey Arestovich, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office said.

"The second round of talks with Russia will take place later on March 2, in the same membership as before", he said, according to Hromadske TV.

The new round will take place in Belovezhskaya Puscha in Belarus.