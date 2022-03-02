The construction of a new residential district on Stepanakert's Tigran Mets Street underway

The construction work of a 204-apartment residential district on Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert is underway.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"Construction of the residential district began in the summer of 2021.

The process is carried out by "Pant" LLC and the company of "Kapavor". A 12-storey building with 48 apartments is being built by the company "Pant", the interior decoration of which has already started on the 4th floor. It will be followed by the process of installing windows and doors," said M. Danielyan added that the residential district will be put into operation in 2023.

She noted that the construction is being carried out with the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.