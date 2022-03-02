Russia's special military operation is aimed at disarming Ukraine, Moscow will not allow Kyiv to obtain nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the Al Jazeera TV channel, a fragment of which was published on Wednesday on the channel's Twitter, news.am informs.

March 2, 2022, 14:58 Lavrov says Russia won't allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons

