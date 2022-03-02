The Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh will implement a program of lesson-concerts "National Instruments at School" in the secondary schools of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The aim of the program is to acquaint children with Armenian national instruments, as well as to promote their professional choice.

Within the framework of the program, national music will be provided to schoolchildren through lesson-concerts.

The implementation of the program is especially important for the border settlements, that is why the start was given by Berdzor Art School.

The Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments visited Berdzor Art School to introduce the Armenian national instruments to the students through a small lesson-concert.