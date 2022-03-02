Many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland during the 44-day war in Artsakh. Garnik Antonyan is one of them.

March 2, 2022, 12:04 Devotion is immortality....Garnik Antonyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Garnik Antonyan was born on October 19, 2000 in Yerevan, the capital of the Republic of Armenia. After graduating from Yerevan School N 136, he entered Yerevan State College of Decorative Arts.

On January 29, 2020 he was drafted into the 3rd military unit of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh. For his conscientious service, he received the rank of junior sergeant. When the 44-Day Artsakh War began, Garnik Antonyan left for the battlefield.

"My son fought against the enemy in Martuni, Jrakan and Hadrut. During the days of the war, he carried out the command of his squad, led the operations of the personnel, thanks to which they were able to avoid the blockade many times. In the Hadrut region, their detachment destroyed several dozen enemy special forces.

"The platoon that has been fighting under his command since October 23 has defended the heights of the city of Martuni, preventing the enemy from penetrating the city of Martuni,'" said the hero's mother, Mrs. Susanna. Garnik Antonyan and 16 soldiers of his platoon were shot dead on November 1 by the enemy airstrikes.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Garnik Antonyan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service", and by the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia - the "Courage" Medal.