The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09 per barrel as of 05:46 Moscow time on Wednesday, Tass informs.

March 2, 2022, 10:35 Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As of 05:52 Moscow time, the growth slowed down to 5.77%, to $111.03 per barrel.

The last time Brent crude price exceeded $111 per barrel in July 2014.

WTI futures grew by 5.68%, to $109.28 per barrel.