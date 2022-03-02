Blueprinting of Garden of Life commemorating Artsakh war victims to be completed in May

The blueprinting works of the Garden of Life – a park dedicated to the victims of the Artsakh war – will be ready in May, according to Sirekan Ohanyan, the Director of the Yerevan Project' CJSC of Yerevan Municipality.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The park will be located in the Botanical Garden of Yerevan.

The Garden of Life will include a monument on the hill, for which a separate blueprint tender will be announced.

Construction works will also include renovation of the water supply infrastructures, including irrigation water.

A new entrance from the Tsarav Aghbyur Street is planned, and a parking lot for 200 cars.

The total blueprint area is 30 hectares.

“We will have a memory park with modern solutions, a park of life with the following content: life goes on, no one is forgotten. We will have a garden full of life,” Ohanyan added.