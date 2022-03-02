World Bank prepares $3bln support package to Ukraine

The World Bank is preparing a support package for Ukraine totaling $3 billion and is studying Ukraine’s request for emergency financing, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a joint statement.

"Our institutions are working together to support Ukraine on the financing and policy fronts and are urgently increasing that support. We have been in daily contact with the authorities on crisis measures," the statement says.

According to the document, the IMF is responding to Ukraine’s request for emergency financing through the Rapid Financing Instrument, which its Board could consider as early as next week.

"At the World Bank Group, we are preparing a $3 billion package of support in the coming months, starting with a fast-disbursing budget support operation for at least $350 million that will be submitted to the Board for approval this week, followed by $200 million in fast-disbursing support for health and education," the document says.