The US authorities are closing the country’s airspace for Russian aircraft, US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address to the US Congress, Tass informs.

March 2, 2022, 10:15 US closes its airspace for Russian flights

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today I’m announcing that we are joining our allies and closing off the American airspace to all Russian flights," he said.