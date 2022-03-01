Due to the 44-Day Artsakh War, 5309 buildings were damaged in the capital Stepanakert.

March 1, 2022, 17:06 Due to the 44-Day Artsakh War, 5869 buildings damaged in the capital and Askeran. Restoration works underway

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told “Artsakhpress”, emphasizing that the construction and restoration work of 4,258 of them are carried out by the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic.

"It should be noted that the renovation of 1340 of the mentioned buildings have already been completed, and 172 of them are still being renovated. It is planned to carry out construction work in 92 buildings. The ministry has provided doors and windows for the restoration of 2654 damaged buildings," she said.

Martha Danielyan also referred to the aftermath of the shelling in the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic, detailing that 560 buildings had been damaged. 334 of them have already been restored.

"Construction work is underway in 58 objects, and in 68 the process will start as planned," she said.