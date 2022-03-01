No immediate plans for Putin-Zelensky talks — Kremlin spokesman

There are no immediate plans to organize talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No, there are no such plans so far," he said in an answer to a corresponding question asked by TASS.

Commenting on Turkey’s and Kazakhstan’s mediation offers, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that "direct talks are underway between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations."