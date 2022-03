March 1, 2022 14:52

President of the Republic held a consultation on the state assistance program aimed at the fulfillment of credit obligations

On March 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation on the implementation process of the state financial assistance program aimed at the fulfillment of the credit obligations of individuals and legal entities experiencing a difficult situation in the aftermath of the hostilities unleashed against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, 2020, the Presidential Office stated.