The students of Edmon Barseghyan secondary school of Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh, always keep the name and honor of the school high.

March 1, 2022, 15:32 Askeran's Edmon Barseghyan secondary school need to update the material and technical base

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The principal of the school Marella Avanesyan told "Artsakhpress”.

She noted that 437 students receive knowledge and “Armenian” upbringing in the school.

"Due the 44-day war, 118 children from displaced families of Artsakh’s settlements now study in the secondary school of Askeran and they have been immediately involved in the educational process. One of them, Carolina Hambardzumyan from Aknaghbyur, recently participated in the Sanda Wushu International Championship in Moscow and took the first honorable place. Many students participate in subject Olympiads and win prizes.

The school principal informed that the school building was built in 2009 with the help of the state budget of Artsakh, but today it needs capital repairing.

"Due to the increase in the number of students, there is a need to update the school's material and technical base. I should mention that last year, thanks to Nerses Yeritsyan, Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Armenia, a new computer classroom was opened at the school, equipped with ten computers," he said.

Talking about the 44-day war, the principal singled out four heroic graduates of the school, who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.