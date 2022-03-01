President of the Republic held a consultation on the state assistance program aimed at the fulfillment of credit obligations

On March 1, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation on the implementation process of the state financial assistance program aimed at the fulfillment of the credit obligations of individuals and legal entities experiencing a difficult situation in the aftermath of the hostilities unleashed against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, 2020, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Finance, the heads of the Artsakh Investment Fund and Support Fund of Village and Agriculture made reports, presenting the program implementation process, registered successes and difficulties.

After concerned discussion, the President noted that it is necessary to continue working with responsible officials of the banking system on the established agenda to ensure the proper fulfillment of the obligations undertaken by the state. During the meeting, President Harutyunyan also gave a number of instructions on further activities.