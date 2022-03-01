Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the PM’s Office reports.

March 1, 2022, 12:34 Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh over phone

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors touched upon the forthcoming Armenian-French cooperation forum in Paris, and their upcoming meeting.

Also, the sides discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, and the strengthening of security and stability in the South Caucasus.

In addition, the leaders of Armenia and France exchanged views on the processes taking place in the international arena.