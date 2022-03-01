We will gladly provide the vacant houses of Sardarashen to our displaced compatriots. Head of Community

Artsakhpress

There are ten houses in the free housing stock of the Sardarashen community of Artsakh's Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The residents will gladly provide the houses to our displaced families from other settlements of Artsakh.

The head of the community of Sardarashen Hayk Hakobyan told "Artsakhpress".  The head of the community noted that the residents are mainly engaged in agricultural work. After the 44-day war, about 80 hectares of agricultural land belonging to the community had remained under the control of the enemy, but the people are determined and continue to cultivate their lands.

The building conditions of the school are not satisfactory, but it does not hinder the normal course of the lessons. The municipality, the club and the newly built first- aid station operate in the school," said H. Hakobyan added that the village is provided with electricity and water.  

Hayk Hakobyan noted that during the recent 44-Day Artsakh War, one of the fellow-villagers died.


     

