The residents of the Varnkatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region are mainly engaged in agriculture.

February 28, 2022, 17:15 We are ready to provide houses from the housing stock to our displaced compatriots.Head of Varnkatagh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an with "Artsakhpress", the head of the community Gegham Bedanyan told that after the hostilities, 57 hectares of agricultural lands has passed under the control of the enemy.

"The school has five students. There are ten preschool children in the village. Due to the 44-day war, eight houses have been damaged. At present they are being renovated. "We have a community hall, but the building conditions are not sufficient for organizing the operation of the hall," G. Bedanyan said.

There are about 70 vacant houses in the housing stock, which will be kindly provided to the families displaced from other settlements of Artsakh.

"Regardless of the existing problems, we continue developing our village and raising a generation with high patriotic ideas," said the head of the community.