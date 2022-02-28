The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 176 calls over last week

On February 21 to 25 the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 176 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The population mainly applied for the fulfillment of loan obligations, the provision of new loans, the solution of housing problems.

In order to answer the missed calls and clarify questions, the hotline staff made 60 calls back for awareness, consultation, problem identification and other purposes.

It is possible to call the hotline from Artsakh at 119, and from the Republic of Armenia and abroad at +374-47-119-119. The working mode is Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00.

It should be noted that for social issues it is desirable to call the hotline of the ministry of labour, social affairs and migration of the Republic of Artsakh at 114 short number.