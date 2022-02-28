The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 176 calls over last week

On February 21 to 25 the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 176 calls, the Presidential Office stated.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Geneva to participate in the session of the High Level segment of the UN Human Rights Council, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The issue of recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic is not on the...
Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Vitali Balasanyan addressed a congratulatory...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that certain...
Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers,...
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...
The residents of the Varnkatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region are mainly engaged in agriculture.
In 2021, 1463 children were born in the medical institutions of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh...
On 28 February, on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms, President of the Artsakh...
Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait...
52 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
The reconstruction of the secondary school No. 1 after Vladimir Balayan is underway in the city of Martakert,...
The First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts will be the acting Chief of General Staff, the Ministry of Defense reported.
By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of...
Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down in the area of the operation...
A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24,...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation, claiming that on Wednesday...
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation accusing the Artsakh Defense Army units...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...
