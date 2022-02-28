1463 children were born in Artsakh in 2021

In 2021, 1463 children were born in the medical institutions of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic (734 boys and 729 girls).

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh informs, noting that 1337 births were registered in Stepanakert (660 boys and 677 girls).

During the year 22 twins were born in Artsakh.

3 children were born under the in vitro fertilization program.

78 children from Artsakh were born in the medical institutions of Armenia. As a result, the total birth rate in Artsakh in 2021 was 1541 children - 779 boys and 762 girls.