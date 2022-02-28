President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait pogroms

On 28 February, on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert memorial complex and laid flowers at the monument to the innocent victims, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of State was accompanied by National Assembly Chairman Arthur Tovmasyan, top state and military leadership, public and political figures.