Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Sumgait Pogroms

Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait massacre.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: On February 27-29, 1988, in the city of Sumgait in Soviet Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani authorities organized a mass deportation of the Armenian population of the city at the state level.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"It has been 34 years since the Sumgait massacre.

Azerbaijan's desire today is the final occupation of Artsakh and the elimination of its people.

The culmination of its Armenophobia was the war unleashed against Artsakh in 2020.

However, we must continue to stand up for this country, "said Arthur Tovmasyan, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.
According to the Artsakh Movement activist Sergey Shahverdyan, on this day in 1988, the people realized that the Artsakh movement could not succeed without war.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"On the very first day of the Artsakh Movement, we realized that the war must be a component of that movement.

There has always been a policy of genocide all over the planet, and it continues today, and unfortunately, it will happen in the future, until every manifestation of the crime of genocide is punished by the international community," said Shahverdyan.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ


     

Armenian FM to participate in UN Human Rights Council High-Level session in Geneva

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Geneva to participate in the session of the High Level segment of the UN Human Rights Council, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

Armenian PM arrives in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry

The issue of recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic is not on the...

Artsakh Security Council Secretary addresses congratulatory message on Fatherland Defender’s Day

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Vitali Balasanyan addressed a congratulatory...

Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that certain...

Armenian Ombudsman presents violations of rights of border residents by Azeri troops to Dutch Ambassador

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers,...

President of Artsakh welcomes recognition of independence of Donetsk and Lugansk by Russia

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The largest volume of capital investments of all time has been allocated for the work of the Ministry of Urban Development in 2021. Minister

In 2021, the initial volume of the state order for capital investments for the programs to be carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Representatives of the political forces presented in the Parliament will be included in the financial institutions. The President convened a consiltation

On January 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation...

President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Sumgait pogroms

On 28 February, on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert memorial complex and laid flowers at the monument to the innocent victims, the Presidential Office stated.

Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait...

52 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

52 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

The construction of Martakert's N 1 secondary school is underway

The reconstruction of the secondary school No. 1 after Vladimir Balayan is underway in the city of Martakert,...

President Harutyunyan handed over the “Mesrop Mashtots” Order to Pastor of the Martakert region Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan

On February 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Primate of the Artsakh...

Devotion is immortality...Mher Baghdasaryan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenian devotees died bravely while defending their Homeland....

47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

47 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan relieved from duties

By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

General Staff of Ukraine: Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter in Donbas

Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down in the area of the operation...

Armenian Minister oF Defense departs for Russia

A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24,...

Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire regime. Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement, according to which the units of the Defense...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation, claiming that on Wednesday...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Artsakh army positions

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released new disinformation accusing the Artsakh Defense Army units...

Armenian Defense Ministry calls on Azerbaijan to refrain from spreading disinformation

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...

Russia-Ukraine talks begin in Belarus
Pentagon: Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert could make things more dangerous
A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert
Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Girls
Girls' volleyball closed tournament held in Stepanakert
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh medalists of the European Championship were welcomed in Stepanakert
Artsakh medalists of the European Championship were welcomed in Stepanakert
Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

“Dialogue that makes us live" presented in Stepanakert

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Kyokushin karate trainings for girls held in Stepanakert

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

Azerbaijan MFA falls into hysterical rage by France FM statement

Russia-Ukraine talks begin in Belarus

G7 countries say Russia will be held responsible for any damage caused to Ukraine

Pentagon: Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert could make things more dangerous

European Union closes airspace to Russia

