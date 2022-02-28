Today, on February 28, Stepanakert paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait massacre.

February 28, 2022, 12:38 Stepanakert paid tribute to innocent victims of Sumgait Pogroms

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: On February 27-29, 1988, in the city of Sumgait in Soviet Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani authorities organized a mass deportation of the Armenian population of the city at the state level.

"It has been 34 years since the Sumgait massacre.

Azerbaijan's desire today is the final occupation of Artsakh and the elimination of its people.

The culmination of its Armenophobia was the war unleashed against Artsakh in 2020.

However, we must continue to stand up for this country, "said Arthur Tovmasyan, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

According to the Artsakh Movement activist Sergey Shahverdyan, on this day in 1988, the people realized that the Artsakh movement could not succeed without war.

"On the very first day of the Artsakh Movement, we realized that the war must be a component of that movement. "On the very first day of the Artsakh Movement, we realized that the war must be a component of that movement.

There has always been a policy of genocide all over the planet, and it continues today, and unfortunately, it will happen in the future, until every manifestation of the crime of genocide is punished by the international community," said Shahverdyan.