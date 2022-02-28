A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

A team chess championship with the participation of the military was held at the Republican Chess Sports School.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head of the physical training and sports department of the N military unit Eduard Hovsepyan mentioned that the strongest athletes of this championship will take part in the championship to be held in Armenia.

"36 players from different military units of the Artsakh Defense Army are participating in the championship. Prize winners will be awarded with a cup and diplomas.

The organization of such events is aimed at raising moral and psychological state of servicemen and to organize active rest," said Hovsepyan.