The Pentagon noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert could make things more dangerous, Reuters reported.

February 28, 2022, 12:30 Pentagon: Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert could make things more dangerous

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: In issuing the order to prepare Russia's nuclear weapons for increased readiness for launch, Putin cited "aggressive statements" from NATO allies and widespread sanctions imposed by Western nations.

At the Pentagon, a senior US defense official described Putin's nuclear order as an escalation, and said it was "putting in play forces that, if there's a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous."

The United States is trying to determine what Putin's order means "in tangible terms," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.