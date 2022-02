The Russian military has taken control of the city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. This was stated during a briefing by Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Several hours earlier, acting mayor of Berdiansk Oleksandr Svidlo had announced that the Russian troops had occupied all of the city's administrative buildings.