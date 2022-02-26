Lukashenko pledges to provide all conditions for Russian-Ukrainian talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has assured Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Minsk is ready to create all the conditions for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who, for his part, assured that he would be ready to create all necessary conditions for the arrival of the delegations, for ensuring their safety and security, and for holding the mentioned negotiations," Peskov said.

Peskov said earlier that, in response to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that he was ready to negotiate Ukraine’s non-aligned status, Putin was poised to send a Russian delegation at the level of representatives of the Defense and Foreign Ministries as well as the presidential administration to Minsk for talks with the Ukrainian delegation.