Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.

February 25, 2022, 17:10 Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for negotiating with Ukraine – Kremlin

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: He said the Russian delegation will include representatives from the ministries of defense, foreign affairs and the Kremlin staff.

"Zelenskyy said he was ready to discuss Ukraine's neutral status. Initially, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the purpose of the operation was to help Donetsk and Luhansk, including by demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine. And this, in fact, is an integral component of the neutral status," he explained.