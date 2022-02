The main forces of the Russian paratroopers joined the Russian paratroopers forces deployed in Gomel and have blocked Kiev from the west, RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Earlier the Mayor of Kiev said in an address that the Ukrainian capital is now in a defensive stage and the situation is difficult.