During a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping , Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to engage in high-level negotiations with Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported citing the Chinese State Television.

February 25, 2022, 16:35 Putin says ready to negotiate with Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The report comes after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky offered Putin to start negotiations during an address.